Sunuwar defeats Magar; Ghatane wins

Kathmandu, March 8

Sangita Sunuwar defeated fellow Nepal APF Club boxer Binita Magar in the main fight of the WeBox, a women’s charity boxing event organised to mark the International Women’s Day, at Bhatbhateni Fitness Club in Chuchhepati, Bouddha today.

A total of six bouts were played in the one-day event with the 64kg weight category being the main fight in the event organised by Boxmandu in association with Bagmati Province Sports Development Council, Lalitpur Boxing Association and Kavre Boxing Association under the auspices of Nepal Boxing Association.

In the co-main event, Aparajita Ghatane of Boxing Fitness Centre outplayed Hema Rai of Boxmandu in the 69kg weight category bout. Likewise, Deewana Sherma of Nepal Police Club defeated Sushma Tamang of Naxal Boxing Club in the 48kg bout, while Ramisha Shrestha of Boxing Fitness Center beat Pratisha Aryal of Boxmandu in another bout of the same weight category.

Also, Roshani Rai (Naxal Boxing Club outplayed Sumina Khadka of Boxing Fitness Center in the 51kg weight category, while Dechen Sherpa of Boxmandu defeated Sadhavi Malla of Banu’s Boxing Club in 60kg section bout. The winners received Rs 10,000 each, while the losing boxers got Rs 5,000 apiece. NBA President Ram Awale handed over the prizes.

“It was an effort to promote the exciting sport of boxing among general public and to boost up the few female boxers in Nepal towards professional excellence. Additionally, it was also to celebrate the empowering effects that a genuine practice of boxing can have on any individual, especially females,” said the organisers in a release.

A version of this article appears in print on March 09, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

