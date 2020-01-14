Sankata hold ten-men TAC to 1-1 draw

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Sankata Club held ten-men Tribhuvan Army Club to a 1-1 draw of the ongoing Qatar Airways Martyr’s Memorial ‘A” Division Football League played at the Dasrath Stadium, in Kathmandu, on Tuesday.

After sharing points with Sankata, TAC failed to climb to the top position in the 14-teams point table.

TAC’s star striker Nawa Yug Shrestha slotted the ball home after Dinesh Hamjan cut back inside the penalty area in the 28th minute of the first half. TAC were reduced to 10-men after their defender Yuddha Shahi collected two bookable offences in the 54th minute.

Taking advantage of the numerical advantage over the departmental team, minutes later, Sankata’s Amit Tamang equalised through a penalty kick after Suman Aryal touched the ball with his hand inside the area.

Despite going a man down, TAC played an attacking game and dominated the second half but failed to score a much-needing winning goal to claim the top position in the table.

Later, TAC’s George Prince Karki was declared man of the match for his overall performance in today’s fixture.

With this draw, TAC accumulated 13 points and settled for the second position behind league leader Machhindra club on goal difference.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook