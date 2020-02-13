Nepal | February 13, 2020

The Himalayan Times > Sports > Sankata thrash Saraswoti; Brigade hold APF for 1-1 draw

Sankata thrash Saraswoti; Brigade hold APF for 1-1 draw

Published: February 13, 2020 9:04 pm On: Sports
THT Online

KATHMANDU: Sankata Club hammered Saraswoti Youth Club (SYC) 6-2 at the ANFA Complex Ground during the Qatar Airways Martyr’s Memorial ‘A’ Division League in Lalitpur, on Thursday.

Likewise, Brigade Boys Club held Nepal APF Machindra Football Team to 1-1 draw at the ANFA Complex Ground today.

Tribhuvan Army Club lead the 14-team table on 29 points with a superior goal difference to San Miguel Machhindra Club. With two games to spare, Saraswato Club was relegated to the B Division.

A final showdown between the TAC and Machhindra Club will decide the league winner at the Dasarath Stadium on Saturday.

Courtesy: ANFA.com

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

© 2020 The Himalayan Times