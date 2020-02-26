Satdobato beat NYC

Himalayan News Service

LALITPUR: Prabesh Basnet struck twice in the second half as Satdobato Youth Club defeated Nayabasti Yuba Club 2-0 in the Martyrs Memorial B Division League here at the ANFA Complex grounds on Tuesday.

After a goalless first half, Basnet put Satdobato ahead in the 59th minute and he doubled the tally in the 82nd minute.

In another match, Jhamsikhel Youth Club played a 1-1 draw with Ranipokhari Corner Team. RCT took the lead in the 28th minute, while Jhamsikhel snatched a point after Amar Dangol levelled the scores in the injury time of the match.

A version of this article appears in print on February 26, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook