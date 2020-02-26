Nepal | February 26, 2020

Satdobato beat NYC

February 26, 2020
Himalayan News Service

LALITPUR: Prabesh Basnet struck twice in the second half as Satdobato Youth Club defeated Nayabasti Yuba Club 2-0 in the Martyrs Memorial B Division League here at the ANFA Complex grounds on Tuesday.

Birendra Limbu (left) of Satdobato Youth Club vies for the ball against Basanta Ojha of Nayabasti Yuva Club during their Martyr’s Memorial A Division League match at ANFA grounds in Lalitpur on Tuesday. Photo: THT

After a goalless first half, Basnet put Satdobato ahead in the 59th minute and he doubled the tally in the 82nd minute.

In another match, Jhamsikhel Youth Club played a 1-1 draw with Ranipokhari Corner Team. RCT took the lead in the 28th minute, while Jhamsikhel snatched a point after Amar Dangol levelled the scores in the injury time of the match.

A version of this article appears in print on February 26, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

