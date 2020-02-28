Satdobato beat Tusal

Himalayan News Service

LALITPUR: Satdobato Youth Club defeated Tusal Youth Club 1-0 in the Martyrs Memorial B Division League here at the ANFA Complex grounds on Thursday.

Ramesh Kumar Rajbanshi scored the solitary goal of the match in the 38th minute and that also earned him the man-of-the-match award. In another match, Shree Bhagwati Club beat Madhyapur Youth Association 2-0.

Prajwol Thapa Magar and Yubraj Dhakal scored one each goal for Shree Bhagwati on either half of the match. Thapa Magar put Shree Bhagwati ahead in the 44th minute before Dhakal sealed the victory in the 72nd minute. Thapa Magar was named the man of the match.

A version of this article appears in print on February 28, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

