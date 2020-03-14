Satdobato defeat BUC, remain atop

Himalayan News Service

LALITPUR: Satdobato Youth Club defeated Divine Boys Union Club 1-0 to record their fifth consecutive victory in the Martyrs Memorial B Division League here at the ANFA Complex grounds on Friday.

Dinesh Rai scored the solitary goal of the match in the 14th minute. Satdobato accumulated 15 points to maintain their lead at the top of the 12-team table, while Boys Union suffered their second defeat and are at the fifth position with seven points.

In another match, Ranipokhari Corner Team beat Madhyapur Youth Association 3-0 in the duel between the two former A division outfits. Ajit Gurung completed a hat-trick for RCT scoring in the seventh, 49th and 90th minutes.

With their first win, RCT moved to seventh with five points, while Madhyapur are at the 11th place with just one point.

A version of this article appears in print on March 14, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook