Satdobato move atop

LALITPUR: Satdobato Youth Club registered their fourth straight victory in the Martyrs Memorial B Division League and moved to the top of the table. Satdobato defeated Pulchowk Sports Club 1-0 in the fourth round match at the ANFA Complex grounds.

Bhuwan Basnet scored the solitary goal of the match in the injury time.

At a time when the match was heading towards a tame draw. Basnet produced the winning goal in the third minute of the added-on time to maintain their perfect run in the 12- team competition. In another match, Around the Himalayas Bansbari Club came from a goal down to beat Ranipokhari Corner Team 2-1. Shisash Thapa put RCT ahead in the in the 24th minute, while Amrit Gurung levelled the scores in the 51st minute.

Sajin Thapa Magar netted the winning goal for Bansbari in the 76th minute. After the day’s matches, Satdobato accumulated 12 points from four matches and are ahead of Bansbari, who moved up to second with 11 points. Khumaltar Youth Club are third with nine points.

A version of this article appears in print on March 11, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

