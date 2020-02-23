Saud bowls Nexus to victory over Himalayan

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, February 22

Naren Saud completed five-wicket haul as Nexus Cricket Academy defeated Himalayan Cricket Academy by 103 runs in the second Himalaya Cricket League here at the Mulpani grounds today.

Chasing the 250-run target, the HCA were all out for 146 runs on the second and final day of the two-day match.

Earlier, Nexus declared their second innings at 232- 9 riding on half-centuries from Snoz KC and Aakash Chand.

On Friday, Nexus were bowled out for 134 runs in 44.4 overs, while HCA were all out for 117 in their first innings.

Saud, who claimed seven wickets in the first innings, took his tally to 12 after he grabbed 5-44 in the second innings and he was ably supported by Aakash Chand (4-50). Saud was named the man of the match for his outstanding bowling performance.

Opener Gajendra Bohara top-scored for HCA with 68 off 71 balls that included 11 boundaries, while Deepak Bohara was the next best at 27. Rajat Timalsina (14), Birat Bhandari (13) and Sandeep Shahi (10) contributed in double figures.

Resuming the day at 21-0, Nexus added 211 runs in 52 overs to set the target of 250 runs for HCA after KC and Chand added 80 runs for the seventh wicket. Chand top-scored with 57 off 48 balls hitting nine boundaries, while KC remained unbeaten on 113-ball 50 that included five fours.

Rit Gautam struck six boundaries and a six in his 69-ball 44, while skipper Bipin Bikram Shahi scored 23 and Krish Karki contributed 18. Pratish GC was the pick of the HCA bowlers taking 5-91, while Prakash Karki grabbed 4-69.

A total of six teams are taking part in the tournament organised by Wai Wai Great Himalaya Cricket Academy under the sponsorship of Orchid College.

The teams are divided into two groups and top side each from both the pools will advance to the final.

