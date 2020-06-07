Schalke draw at Union Berlin to stretch winless run to 12 games

BERLIN: Schalke 04 scored for only the second time in their last five Bundesliga games to rescue a 1-1 draw at Union Berlin on Sunday but equalled a club record by going 12 consecutive league games without a win.
The Royal Blues, who were battling for a Champions League spot midway through the season, have now failed to win since Jan. 17 and stayed in 10th place on 38 points. Union climb up to 13th on 32.
The hosts got off to a strong start and had carved out three good chances before Robert Andrich was sent clear by Anthony Ujah in the 11th minute to beat keeper Alexander Nuebel.
Union still had Schalke on the backfoot when the visitors equalised against the run of play thanks to a low drive from Everton’s on-loan full-back Jonjoe Kenny.
Schalke‘s Nuebel came to the rescue in the 87th, denying Keven Schlotterbeck from point-blank range.
Bayern Munich are top on 70 points, seven ahead of second-placed Borussia Dortmund with four games remaining.
