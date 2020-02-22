Seven-star Saud demolishes HCA

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, February 21

Naren Saud took seven wickets as Nexus Cricket Academy ended the first day of the Orchid College second Himalaya Cricket League match against Himalayan Cricket Academy with 38- run lead here at the Mulpani grounds today.

Nexus were bowled out for 134 runs in 44.4 overs in their first innings before Himalayan could muster just 117 runs in 28.3 overs.

Nexus were 21 without loss in their second innings before rain stopped play.

Akash Chand top scored for Nexus with 21 runs in the first innings, while Sanoz KC remained unbeaten on 20 and skipper Bipin Bikram Shahi contributed 19 runs.

Priyanshu Shrestha (15), Mahesh Rana (12) and Bishal Bikram KC (10) also scored in double figures for Nexus.

Sandeep Khadka was the pick of the Himalayan bowlers taking 5-43, while Prakash Karki grabbed 3-40 and Pratish GC claimed one wicket.

In reply, Rajat Timalsina scored 40-ball 45 with the help of six boundaries, while Deepak Bohara contributed 25 and Sandeep Shahi scored 21 for Himalayan.

Six batsmen failed to open their accounts, while Sandeep Khadka remained unbeaten on 18-ball one.

Naren Saud starred with the ball taking 7-47 from 11 overs, while Krish Karki claimed 2-5 from six overs and Akash Chand grabbed one wicket for Nexus.

In their second innings, Rit Gautam had reached 13 and skipper Bipin Bikram Shahi was on eight when rain force early close on the first day at the Mulpani grounds.

A version of this article appears in print on February 22, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

