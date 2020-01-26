Sherpa, Acharya confirm titles

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, January 25

Babu Sherpa and Sadbhav Acharya confirmed the Club Championship titles after winning the first leg of the Surya Nepal Monthly Medal finals here at the Gokarna Golf Club today.

Sherpa won the nett category trophy on count back after he was tied on one-under 71 with Prabhakar Adhikari. The eighthandicap amateur golfer Sherpa carded two-under 34 on the back nine, while Adhikari scored one-under 35 to finish second. Bhairaja Panday was third with score of even-par 72.

With the victory, Sherpa accumulated 625 points and took an unassailable lead to confirm the crown. Tendi Sherpa is second with 245 points, while Wangchen Dhondup is third with 215.

In gross section, Dhondup won the trophy on count back after he was tied on even-par 72 with Tashi Tshiring. Dhondup finished first as he had scored three-under 33 on the last nine holes, while Tshiring carded two-under 34.

After the first leg of the finals, Dhondup leads the gross section standing with 670 point, while Tshiring is second with 580 points. Vijay Shrestha Einhaus is at the third position with 380 points.

Likewise, Acharya won the junior section trophy with the score of one-over 73 nett. He confirmed the Club Championship trophy with an unbeatable score of 900 points. Ang Phurba is a distant second with 370 points, followed by Shaswat Pradhan (320).

Top 40 golfers after the 10 Monthly Medal rounds in nett section, top 10 in gross category and five junior players had qualified for the final two rounds. The second leg of the finals is slated for February 8.

In all, 27 golfers took part in the first leg of the finals. Captain of Gokarna Golf Club Joseph Nathan handed over the prizes to the winners.

A version of this article appears in print on January 26, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook