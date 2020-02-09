Sherpa, Dhondup, Acharya win

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, February 8

Babu Sherpa, Wangchen Dhondup and Sadbhav Acharya won the Club Championship titles after the 12th edition of the Surya Nepal Gokarna Monthly Medal here at the Gokarna Golf Club today.

Sherpa finished first in nett section with 745 points, while Bijay Bahadur Shrestha was a distant second with 360 points. Along with the Club Championship, Sherpa received Callaway Rogue Iron set.

Dhondup bagged the gross section trophy with 970 points, finishing ahead of his older brother Tashi Tshiring (760). Dhondup received Callaway Rogue Iron set.

Likewise, Acharya — who missed the final edition — won the junior category title with 900 points. Ang Phurba Sherpa was second with 670 points. Acharya received the trophy and Odyssey putter.

In the second and final leg of the finals, Bijay Bahadur Shrestha finished first in nett section with the score of one-under 71. Pradeep Kumar Shrestha was second with even-par 72, while Babu Sherpa came third with oneover 73. Wangchen Dhondup won the gross section title with the score of two-over 74, while Ang Phurba Sherpa bagged the junior category trophy with the score of nine-under 63 nett.

A total of 24 golfers participated in the tournament, sponsored by Surya Nepal Pvt Ltd. Deputy Managing Director of Gokarna Forest Resort, Capt Norbu Tshiring Sherpa handed over the prizes to the winners.

A version of this article appears in print on February 09, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

