Sherpa enter final

Himalayan News Service

HETAUDA: Bijay Shrestha scored a brace as Yeti Himalayan Sherpa defeated Chyasal Youth Club 2-1 and advanced to the final of the Bagmati Gold Cup here on Friday.

Shrestha opened the scoring in the seventh minute when he converted from the spot, while Kaniz Ajegoke Bhujari levelled the scores for Chyasal in the 47th minute. Shrestha scored his second goal of the match in the 74th minute after he found the back of the nets following a pass from Suraj Hamal.

Shrestha was named the man of the match and he earned Rs 5,000.

On Saturday, Sankata Club will take on Prabhu Jawalakhel Youth Club in second semis. Top two teams will receive Rs 600,000 and Rs 300,000. The player of the tournament will earn Rs 50,000, while the best goalkeeper, forward, midfielder, defender and coach will get Rs 10,000 each.

A version of this article appears in print on February 22, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook