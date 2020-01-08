Sherpa, Friends play draw

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, January 7

Yeti Himalayan Sherpa Club and NIBL Friends Club played a goalless draw in the fifth round of the match of the Qatar Airways Martyrs Memorial A Division League here at the Dasharath Stadium today.

Both the teams are yet to taste victory in the league. With their third draw in five matches, Himalayan Sherpa are at the 12th position with three points, while Friends are next with two points.

The two teams are ahead of Saraswoti Youth Club, who are yet to open their accounts in the league.

Three teams — defending champions Manang Marshyangdi Club, Machhindra Football Club and Prabhu Jawalakhel

Youth Club — are unbeaten in the league so far. MMC lead the standings with 11 points from five matches, while Machhindra are second with 10. Tribhuvan Army Club are third on superior goal difference after being tied on nine points with JYC.

Nepal Police Club and Ruslan Three Star Club have seven points each, while Brigade Boys Club have six followed by New Road Team (five). Chyasal Youth Club, Nepal APF Club and Sankata Club are tied on four points.

On Wednesday, Santosh Sahukhala will be looking to complete his century of goals when Chyasal Youth Club play against Nepal Police Club in the second match of the day. BBC will face Three Star in an early kick off at the Dasharath Stadium.

A version of this article appears in print on January 08, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

