Sherpa settle for another draw, APF open account

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, December 22

Yeti Himalayan Sherpa Club and Nepal APF Mahindra Club played a 1-1 draw in the Qatar Airways Martyrs Memorial A Division League here at the Dasharath Stadium today.

After a goalless first half, Sherpa went ahead through Tridev Gurung’s goal before Pravin Kumar Syangtan levelled the scores for APF.

While Sherpa played their second straight draw in the league, APF earned their first point after their 2-0 loss at the hands of Manang Marshyangdi Club in their previous match.

Gurung provided the lead to Sherpa in the 47th minute but their joy did not last long as APF found the equaliser two minutes later. Syangtan had the easiest of the jobs to put the ball into the nets after Aashish Gurung dodged APF goalkeeper Amrit Kumar Chaudhary before setting it for him.

Earlier, APF came close to scoring in the seventh minute but Syangtan’s saw his attempt saved by Sherpa goalkeeper Kishor Giri.

Seven minutes later, Stephane Samir Deiubeni of Sherpa shot above the post, while his teammate Ilrich Siwe wasted another chance in the 37th minute.

APF’s Sudip Shikhrakar’s free kick in the 44th minute went inches wide off the post. Syangtan muffed up a chance in the 81st minute when shot well above the bar.

A version of this article appears in print on December 23, 2019 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook