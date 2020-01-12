Sherpa wins Monthly Medal title

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, January 11

Babu Sherpa won the 10th edition title of the Surya Nepal Gokarna Monthly Medal here at the Gokarna Golf Club today.

Sherpa finished first on count back after he was tied on even-par 72 with Tendi Sherpa and Phintso Ongdi Lama in the nett section.

Tendi Sherpa came second, while Lama was third. Vijay Shrestha Einhaus claimed the gross section trophy with the score of one-over 73, while Ang Phurba Sherpa bagged junior category title.

In all, 30 golfers took part in the 10th and last event of the tournament sponsored by Surya Nepal Pvt Ltd. Captain of Gokarna Golf Club Joseph Nathan handed over the prizes to the winners of the tournament which was played under stroke play full handicap format.

After the 10 edition, top 40 golfers qualified for the Club Championship finals in nett category along with top 10 in gross section and six junior players. The Club Championship finals will be played over two legs in January and February.

