Shrestha claims 46th career title

Kathmandu, March 4

Shivaram Shrestha claimed his 46th career title when he won the Pilot Golfers NPGA Classic here at the Royal Nepal Golf Club today.

The former top pro Shrestha carded three-under 65 in the third and final round to post 12-under 196 for a three-stroke victory over Sukra Bahadur Rai for his second title of the season.

Rai also carded 65 and finished second at nine-under 199.

Along with the trophy, Shrestha received a cheque of Rs 90,000, while Rai pocketed Rs 60,000. The winner of the Surya Nepal Eastern Open Mani Rai came third at five-under 203 after he carded three-under 65 and he earned Rs 45,000.

Shrestha, who had a three-stroke lead going into the final round, carded one-under 33 on the front nine that included a birdie on the second hole. He then earned a shot on the 11th and sank an eagle on the 13th before facing a bogey on the final hole after he missed a par putt from less than 10 feet.

Rai cut the deficit to two strokes after the front nine where he carded two-under 32 but he could not pose a serious threat to Shrestha. Rai began the day with a bogey but bounced back with birdies on the second, sixth and seventh holes before taking the turn. On the back nine, Rai dropped shots on the 12th and 14th against birdies on the 11th, 13th and 15th holes.

Nepal No 1 Bhuwan Nagarkoti shared the fourth position with Dinesh Prajapati at four-under 204 after both the pros carded one-under 67 each.

They received Rs 33,000 each.

Likewise, Rame Magar and Rabi Khadka were earned 23,500 each after they shot 68 apiece to be tied for sixth at 206.

Jayaram Shrestha and Sanjay Lama shared the eighth position at 207 after they carded 66 each, while Bhuwan Kumar Rokka produced the best card of the day to climb up to 10th place at even-par 208.

Amateur golfer Subash Tamang, who played in leader group with Shrestha and Rai, carded three-under 65 for the total score of seven-under 201 to finish third overall. The 13th South Asian Games double gold medal winner Tamang register a 32-stroke win over Jitendra Rai to win the amateur section title.

Rai was a distant second at 233.

In all, 45 golfers, 37 pros and eight amateurs, took part in the fourth event under the Surya Nepal Golf Tour 2019-20. The tournament, which carried a cash purse of Rs 500,000, was sponsored by Capt Deepak Thapaliya, Capt Rabindra Purush Dhakal, Capt VP Singh and Sabita Shrestha to pay tribute to Badri K Shrestha, the first commercial pilot of Nepal. The event was also supported by Rara Noodles, Himalayan Bank, Air Arabia, Foodmandu and Lumbini Development Bank.

Sponsors Thapaliya, Dhakal, Singh, Shrestha along with Nepal PGA President Rabindra Man Shrestha and RNGC President Prachandra Bahadur Shrestha gave away prizes to the winners.

A version of this article appears in print on March 05, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

