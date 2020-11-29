Shrestha claims title

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

KATHMANDU: TG Shrestha won the title of the Social Golf Tournament here at the Gokarna Golf Club on Saturday.

Played under stroke play full handicap format, the Consul General of Mangolia, Shrestha finished first with the score of five-under 67.

Atmaram Simkhada was runner-up at four- under 68 nett. Rabindra Tiwari won the gross section title with fiveover 77.

A total of 18 players took part in the tournament sponsored by SSP Rajendra Shrestha.

A version of this article appears in print on November 29, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

