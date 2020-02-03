Shrestha elected prez

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: The annual general assembly of Nepal Weightlifting Association on Saturday elected Ram Shrestha ‘Boss’ as the president after he defeated his opponent Bijendra Bikram Shah by two votes.

Out of the 60 votes, Shrestha earned 30, while Shah got 28. Two votes were nullified.

Parth Sarathi Sen Gupta, Jagadish Pradhan, Samasuddin Siddiqui, Rajan Kumar Badgami and Rukesh Tandukar were elected as vice-presidents unanimously along with Tilak Bahadur Raut (general secretary), Rameshwor Shrestha (joint secretary) and Rudra Bahadur Neupane (treasurer). Kumar Man Shrestha beat Bipendra Maharjan in the post of secretary.

Geeta Shrestha was elected unopposed in woman member quota, while Shiva Narayan Chaudhary, Gopal Bahadur Shrestha, Ratna Man Mali, Mahesh Prasad Yadav, Shatrughan Yadav, Dipendra Kumar Thakur, Prem Kumar Kaushal, Rajendra Pradhan and Ajay Shahi won the elections for the posts of members.

Chief of the Sports Development Department at National Sports Council Dem Bahadur Basnet handed over certificates to the elected officials.

A version of this article appears in print on February 03, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

