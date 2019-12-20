Shrestha honoured

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Surya Bahadur Thapa Foundation on Thursday felicitated national football team skipper Sujal Shrestha and karate coaches Kushal Shrestha and Tara Gurung for their achievements in the recently-concluded 13th South Asian Games.

Sujal Shrestha led Nepal to victory in the U-23 football title, while Kushal Shrestha and Tara Gurung were the members of the coaching team of karate that produced 10 gold, four silver and five bronze medals in the regional sporting extravaganza.

Foundation President Sunil Thapa handed over Rs 25,000 each along with appreciation letters to the footballer and coaches who hail from Dhankuta district.

Former minister Thapa lauded the trio for their achievements in the SA Games and thanked them for making the district and nation proud.

Coach Shrestha said the honour from the members of hometown carried a special significance.

