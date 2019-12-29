Shrestha honoured

Himalayan News Service

BHAKTAPUR: Shubhashree Saving and Credit Co-operative on Saturday honoured the 13th South Asian Games double gold medal winning karateka Manday Kaji Shrestha.

Member of Province Assembly Rajendra Man Shrestha and Vice-president of Shubhashree Shyam Sundar Kayastha handed over the letter of appreciation and Rs 15,000 to Shrestha, who won one each gold medal in individual kata and team event in the regional sporting extravaganza held in Kathmandu, Pokhara and Janakpur from December 1-10.

A version of this article appears in print on December 29, 2019 of The Himalayan Times.

