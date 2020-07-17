Sibley completes century as England dig in

Reuters

Share Now:











MANCHESTER: Opener Dom Sibley completed a century and Ben Stokes was poised one short as England frustrated the West Indies attack to reach 264-3 at lunch on the second day of the second test on Friday.

Sibley reached his second test century when he hit fast bowler Alzarri Joseph back down the ground for three and was 101 not out at the interval.

He began the day unbeaten on 86 after a grinding opening day at Old Trafford and continued in watchful fashion to the landmark, achieved off 312 balls with only four boundaries.

All-rounder Stokes, better-known for his attacking style, was also diligent and was 99 not out from 252 balls.

The pair came together on Thursday with England wobbling on 81 for three and their 183-run partnership has put the hosts in a strong position in the match as they look to level the series after losing a thrilling opener in Southampton.

West Indies bowled impressively without much luck to stifle the run rate in muggy conditions, beating the edge on numerous occasions as England added only 57 to their overnight total.

Joseph and Shannon Gabriel made the old ball swing prodigiously but Sibley and Stokes dug in.

West Indies captain Jason Holder finally took the new ball and he will hope for quick wickets in the afternoon session. He would have been heartened by the sight of spinner Roston Chase ripping one past the outside edge of Stokes’s bat in the last over before lunch.

READ ALSO:

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook