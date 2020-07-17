Sibley, Stokes dig deep to give England solid start

MANCHESTER: Dom Sibley and Ben Stokes ground out patient half-centuries as England battled to 207 for three at the close on day one of the second test against the West Indies at Old Trafford on Thursday.
England were wobbling on 81 for three before Sibley and Stokes shared an unbeaten 126-run stand to give the hosts the upper hand on a day when only 82 overs were bowled after rain delayed the start.
Opener Sibley remained unbeaten on 86 while Stokes also took his time to get settled on a damp pitch before reaching 59 not out at stumps.
“Dom concentrates very well. He’s willing to bat for long periods of time and that’s what we needed at the top,” England coach Chris Silverwood told Sky Sports.
“Those partnerships have put us in a great position. We’ve got to back it up tomorrow.”
West Indies had won the toss and chosen to bowl to take advantage of seam-friendly conditions but it was off-spinner Roston Chase who dismissed opener Rory Burns and Zak Crawley.
Chase trapped Burns lbw for 15 at the stroke of lunch before Crawley flicked the first ball of the second session straight to Windies captain Jason Holder at leg-slip.
England skipper Joe Root, who missed the first test to attend the birth of his child, stitched together a 52-run partnership with Sibley to stabilise the innings before edging an Alzarri Joseph outswinger to Holder at slip to depart for 23.
Sibley was handed two lifelines, dropped at short-leg to deny Chase a third wicket and again on 68 when a thick outside edge off Shannon Gabriel flew to second slip where Holder dropped the catch.
England are without Jofra Archer after the fast bowler breached the team’s bio-secure protocols while Mark Wood and James Anderson were rested. Pace bowlers Stuart Broad, Sam Curran and Chris Woakes were named in the side.
West Indies, who won the first test in Southampton by four wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, named an unchanged team.
The series is being played in a bio-secure bubble without spectators in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
JHAPA, JULY 15 A total of 21 Nepali women and girls were rescued from India’s Manipur. Maiti Nepal Province 1 Coordinator Govind Ghimire said 21 women stranded in Manipur of India were rescued. It is learnt that the women were taken there before the lockdown. Middlemen had taken them t Read More...
KATHMANDU: Umbrella organisations of private schools -- Private and Boarding Schools' Organisation Nepal (PABSON) and National Private and Boarding Schools' Organisation Nepal (N-PABSON) -- have stated that they are compelled to stop online classes due to financial crisis. Issuing a joint press s Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 15 A committee of bankers today presented its report at the Nepal Bankers’ Association (NBA) suggesting almost a dozen austerity measures that banks can adopt in today’s challenging context. The committee was formed in June-end under the coordination of Anukool Bhatnagar, m Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 15 Banks and financial institutions (BFIs) have decided to halt the waiver on digital transaction fees, including inter-bank ATM cash withdrawal, that was announced for customers since the beginning of the lockdown. Nepal Bankers’ Association (NBA), Development Banks’ Assoc Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 15 The massive landslides and floods caused by the incessant rainfall have damaged physical infrastructure related to roads, bridges and hydropower projects worth around four billion so far in the ongoing monsoon. According to the Department of Roads (DoR), floods and landslide Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 15 Under the second phase of repatriating Nepalis stranded in different countries, a total of 594 citizens returned home today. According to Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), Silk Air repatriated 151 Nepalis from Singapore today, while Malaysia Airlines repatriated 17 peop Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 15 The Department of Tourism (DoT) has successfully tested online tracking system developed to trace tourist activities. Just before the lockdown, the department had developed online tracking system to trace the activities of tourists via online system. As per the department, t Read More...
Lalitpur, July 16 A staffer of Sajha Yatayat sprays disinfectant before the bus service comes into operation, as restrictions on public transportation are eased by the government, following the outbreak of coronavirus disease, in Lalitpur, on Thursday, July 16, 2020. Read More...