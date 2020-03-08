Singh claims Hyundai Open title

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, March 7

Ashoke Singh won the title of the Hyundai Open Golf Tournament here at the Gokarna Golf Club today.

Played under stableford 3/4 handicap format, the 17-handicap Superintendent of Police Singh accumulated 37 points to claim the trophy along with Garmin approach S40 Premium GPS golf watch and Bushnell V4 rangefinder.

Tashi Tshiring came second on count back after he was tied on 36 points with Yam Gurung.

Tshiring scored 19 points on the back nine, while Gurung earned 14 points. Tshiring also claimed the most birdies award with six birdies.

Wangchen Dhondup won the gross section trophy with 35 points, while Kashmira Shah lifted the women’s category title with 33 points. Maj Gen Vijay Moktan was the senior section winner on count back after he was tied on 34 points with TG Shrestha. Moktan scored 20 points on the latter half, while Shrestha earned 19. Ashray Basnyat won the junior section trophy with 13 points in the nine-hole competition.

Rabindra Tiwari was the winner among Hyundai vehicle owners with 32 points. Dr Niranjan Sharma, who missed the Hole-in-One by the slimmest margin of five centimetres on Hole No 10, bagged the closest-to-the-pin award, while Prakash Gurung got the longest drive trophy. All the winners received Garmin approach S40 Premium GPS golf watch each along with the trophy.

A total of 129 golfers took part in the two-day tournament organised by Laxmi Intercontinental Pvt Ltd. South Korean Ambassador to Nepal Park Young-Sik, Chairman of Laxmi Group Ganesh Bahadur Shrestha, General Manager of Hyundai Motors Company (Asia Pacific Regional Headquarter) JH Shoi, Deputy GM Jiho Son and President of Gokarna Golf Club Suhrid Ghimire handed over the prizes to the winners of the tournament.

A version of this article appears in print on March 08, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook