Slimmed down Sibley ready to tuck into West Indies

LONDON: A slimmed down Dom Sibley will open the batting for England in the first test against West Indies this week after admitting he needed to go on a diet during the lockdown.
Sibley, nicknamed ‘The Fridge’ by team mates, has lost 12kg since experiencing a “wake-up call” while in Sri Lanka earlier this year for the series that was aborted in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“Training in that heat, I saw some of the lads running after a big session and it was a bit of an eye-opener for me,” the 24-year-old, who will likely open alongside Rory Burns, told reporters from the Ageas Bowl on Monday
“I was sitting on the plane home thinking that I needed to do something.”
Sibley is averaging 40 in six tests since making his debut against New Zealand in November and be hoping to get stuck into the West Indies bowlers as he tries to nail down his spot at the top of the problematic England upper order.
The Warwickshire right-hander hopes that shedding some excess baggage will help him achieve that goal.
“I’ve always been someone that hasn’t been the fittest in the squad,” Sibley said. “Whether it’s been at Surrey or Warwickshire, I’ve always been coasting a little bit.
“For the first time in my career I felt a little bit self-conscious about my physique and my weight. I saw how fit some of the guys are, especially the senior guys, and how impressive they are in their training.
“I’ve been working hard. I don’t feel that’s it’s made much difference to my batting. People say I look different which is nice but in terms of batting it’s about doing the same thing, batting as long as I can.
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 255,728 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 311,724 Rapid Diagn Read More...
KATHMANDU: The trailer for the last movie -- Dil Bechara -- of late Indian actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been released posthumously. Shooting of the movie -- based on the 2012 English-language novel 'The Fault in Our Stars' by John Green -- had been completed and was scheduled to be originally r Read More...
TURIN: Cristiano Ronaldo finally scored from a free kick for Juventus and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon made a record 648th Serie A appearance as the league leaders beat their smaller neighbours Torino 4-1 in the Derby della Mole on Saturday. Ronaldo curled his shot over the wall and into th Read More...
KATHMANDU: K-drama star Woo Do-hwan enlisted in the army on July 6. He joined the 15th Infantry Division at the new recruit training centre in Hwacheon, Gangwon Province. Soompi reports that Woo waved goodbye to fans and press outside on his way to the centre. Woo's label Keyeast also released Read More...
KATHMANDU: Authorities will now apprehend anyone that steps out in public without a mask. The Home Ministry issued a directive on Monday according to which law enforcement authorities can nab anyone who goes out of house without a mask. Going out of house sans mask will be treated as an offense a Read More...
KATHMANDU: Britain's Royal Mint has paid tribute to the decorated British singer-songwriter Sir Elton John on July 6, with a commemorative coin, making him the the second artist to get the honour. The coin, designed by artist Bradley Morgan Johnson, depicts John's distinctive straw boater's hat, Read More...
KATHMANDU: American-Canadian actor Dwayne Johnson, who charges advertisers in Instagram roughly $1,015,000 for a sponsored post, is the social media site's highest paid celebrity. According to ANI, the 48-year-old star had 189 million followers followed by Kylie Jenner with 183 million. Social Read More...
KATHMANDU: To mark the completion of his 40 years in Bollywood, veteran singer Udit Narayan has launched his own YouTube channel. Udit Narayan, who started his career with the movie Unees-Bees in 1980, ws quoted as saying by IANS: "This industry has been kind to me. It has given me everything. An Read More...