Smiling assassin Azarenka downs Muchova to reach last eight

NEW YORK: Victoria Azarenka had a huge smile on her face after reaching her first Grand Slam quarter-final in more than four years by beating Czech Karolina Muchova 5-7 6-1 6-4 in the fourth round of the US Open on Monday.
The former world number one had to rally from a set down on Louis Armstrong Stadium to set up a last eight date with Elise Mertens, her first at that stage of a major since she lost to Angelique Kerber at the 2016 Australian Open.
The 31-year-old, twice a champion at Melbourne Park and twice a finalist at Flushing Meadows, has struggled to reach the heights she enjoyed before she took time out to have her son, Leo.
Azarenka won her first title in four years at the Western & Southern Open in the lead up to the U.S. Open, however, and will head into the quarter-finals with a 9-2 record this year.
“It’s been a while,” she told ESPN. “It’s a quite challenging time in the world right now so to have this opportunity to enjoy myself and do what I love to do with a smile on my face, I’m so grateful.”
Muchova, the 20th seed, broke Azarenka’s serve three times in the opening set but looked increasingly hampered by a problem with her upper left thigh as the unseeded Belarusian whipped through the second set to even up the contest.
The Czech took a lengthy medical timeout and returned heavily strapped for a decider in which she showed glimpses of the all-court game that has marked her out as someone with a big future.
Azarenka moved her around the court as much as she could, however, and sealed the victory with a vintage forehand winner that just kissed the right-hand corner of the court.
With Serena Williams and Tsvetana Pironkova already through, Azarenka is one of three mothers in the last eight.
“That’s remarkable, I’m so proud of the ladies,” Azarenka said. “I hope it’s inspiring others to keep going for their dreams and not just define themselves as mothers.”
Feature Image: File
MAHOTTARI, SEPTEMBER 6 The armed police force has been increasing the number of border outposts as the infection of COVID-19 increases in Province 2. The APF is working to increase the number of BOPs from the existing 50 to 123, according to chief of the APF battalion in Chinnamasta DIG Krishn Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal's coronavirus tally moved to 47,236 as 979 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours. Of the infected, 338 are females while 641 are males. A relatively large amount of recoveries were also reported in the last 24 hours. As many as 1,736 people tested negative for the Read More...
DAMAULI: Two persons died and six others sustained injuries after the jeep they were travelling on fell below the road in Rishing Rural Municipality-1 of Tanahun district on Monday. The deceased have been identified as driver Hom Bahadur Shrestha (25) of Myagde Rural Municipality-7 and Raj Kumar Read More...
SIRAHA: Two persons infected with novel coronavirus succumbed to the disease in two consecutive days in Siraha district. According to Siraha District Health Office (DHO), a 77-year-old man of Jamad in Gol Bazaar Municipality-3 died from COVID-19 during the course of treatment at a hospital in Kat Read More...
KATHMANDU: Eleven people passed away from Covid-19 related complications in the last 24 hours, with which the nationwide death-toll has moved to 300. Four females and seven males lost their lives due to the infection as per the Health Ministry's latest update. Read Also: Kathmandu Valley rec Read More...
KATHMANDU: As many as 326 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the three districts of the Kathmandu Valley on Monday. Of the total new cases, 293 infections were registered in Kathmandu alone. Meanwhile, 20 and 13 fresh cases were detected in Lalitpur and Bhaktapur respectively. Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 777,563 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wh Read More...
SOUTHAMPTON: England beat Australia by six wickets in the second Twenty20 match as opening batsman Jos Buttler anchored the run chase to help the home side clinch the three-match series in Southampton on Sunday. Set a target of 158 to win, Buttler remained unbeaten on 77 off 54 balls, which inclu Read More...