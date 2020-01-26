The former West Indies international Dwayne Smith will play for Bhairahawa Gladiators in the Everest Premier League to be held at the TU Stadium from March 14-28.

“The signing of the 36-year-old Barbadian as the iconic player will not just strengthen the batting line up of the team but add up to the entire learning experience for the rest of the squad,” said Gladiators in a release.

Smith, who has joined the Gladiators as an Iconic player, is the second big name of international cricket in EPL after Hasim Amla, who was signed by Pokhara Rhinos.

Smith has represented the West Indies in all three formats of the game and he has played for Barbados since the start of his career apart from three seasons for Sussex from 2008-10.

Smith has also played in Indian Premier League, Australian domestic competition, Bangladesh Premier League and Pakistan Super League.

“I’m thrilled visiting Nepal in 2020 to be a part of Nepal’s biggest sporting event: the Everest Premier League. So come support my team Bhairahawa Gladiators and be a part of this magnificent global cricket fiesta. I’ve heard so much about Nepal and its beautiful geography,”

Smith said in the release issued by the Gladiators.

Gladiators skipper Sharad Vesawkar said: “I still can’t believe that the powerhouse of West Indies Cricket and IPL for a long time, Smith will be playing under me in the upcoming season of EPL.”

He added: “This will do a world of good to the team’s top order and also serve as an exciting opportunity to all the players, especially the young ones, to observe how the greats go about their game.”

Gladiators have already signed former national team coach Pubudu Dassanayake for the season of the franchise-based premier T20 cricket tournament.