Nepal | May 17, 2020

The Himalayan Times > Sports > Spanish clubs to start group training on Monday

Spanish clubs to start group training on Monday

Published: May 17, 2020 8:45 pm On: Sports
reuters
Share Now:

BARCELONA: Clubs in Spanish soccer’s top two divisions can begin training in small groups from Monday as they move into the third phase of a protocol for resuming activity after disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, a source close to the matter has said.

The source said organising body La Liga had informed clubs they could start training in groups of up to 10 players from May 18 following an order issued by the government’s department for health on Saturday which modified guidelines for elite athletes.

Players from all top-flight and second division clubs had returned to their training grounds earlier this month for the first time since all organised soccer in Spain was provisionally suspended in early March due to the pandemic but were only able to conduct individual sessions.

They will move into the penultimate phase of the return to activity on Monday, while full training, phase four, will be allowed once regions enter the second phase of the national state of emergency.

La Liga president Javier Tebas said last week he hoped the season could resume from June 12, but for that to happen all regions where matches are taking place must enter phase two.

The provinces of Madrid and Barcelona are currently in phase zero of the state of emergency, meaning La Liga leaders Barcelona and nearest challengers Real Madrid will be unable to begin matches until restrictions are eased.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

Narayangadh-Muglin road section to be blocked for 6 hours

Share Now:

The Narayangadh-Muglin road section will be blocked for six hours a day from tomorrow in order to accelerate the road widening and upgrade project.

Productive sector lending: Stimulus for growth

Share Now:

Productive sectors are the real sectors of the economy. It represents the livelihood of the people as they directly address the problem of low productivity, unemployment and food security.

RJPN tells PM, Deuba to ensure passage of bill

Share Now:

Rastriya Janata Party Nepal leaders on Wednesday met Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba separately and urged them to create a conducive environment for the second phase of local polls.

Parliament may be prorogued today

Share Now:

The major political parties have yet to decide what to do with the constitution amendment bill in the Parliament meeting called for today.

NOC not to slash fuel price despite global drop

Share Now:

Nepal Oil Corporation has decided not to slash fuel price immediately despite the recent drop in global fuel prices.

BFIs’ credit disbursement to construction sector on the rise

Share Now:

With the increase in construction of physical structures, especially after the devastating earthquake of 2015, flow of credit in the construction sector from financial institutions is on the rise.

NTA to focus on rural telecom services

Share Now:

Nepal Telecommunications Authority (NTA) — the telecommunications sector regulator of the country — has said that it will focus on the development of rural telecommunication services in a bid to enhance Nepal’s position in the ICT Development Index in the coming years.

Nepali teams advance to semi-finals

Share Now:

Both Nepali teams advanced to the semi-finals of the South Asia Regional Qualifying for the ITF Asian U-12 Team Championship here at the Satdobato Tennis Complex on Wednesday.

© 2020 The Himalayan Times