Spanish prosecutor indicts Ancelotti on suspicion of tax fraud

MADRID: Prosecutors in Madrid said on Monday they had indicted Italian soccer coach Carlo Ancelotti on suspicion of avoiding 1 million euros ($1.12 million) in taxes due for revenues from image rights while coaching Real Madrid between 2014-15.
Ancelotti, who now coaches English Premier League side Everton, could not be reached for comment.
The Madrid Community Prosecutor’s office said in a statement Ancelotti had concealed revenues “intending to avoid his tax duties towards the public treasury with no justification.”
As well as working for Real Madrid and Everton, Ancelotti has had trophy-laden spells at other European clubs including AC Milan, Chelsea, Paris St Germain and Bayern Munich.
A former player who was capped 26 times for Italy and played in the 1990 World Cup, Ancelotti has won the Champions League three times as a coach, twice with AC Milan and once with Real Madrid.
