Spurs were drained by last season’s success, says Lloris

LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur’s run to the Champions League final left the players “on their knees” at the end of last season and the team did not have enough time to recover before the current Premier League campaign began, goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has said.
The Frenchman said Spurs, who lost 2-0 to Liverpool in their maiden Champions League final last June, had performed above expectations over the last few years and it had taken a toll on the players.
“There is a risk when you go over your potential. Last season, we went on an incredible run in the Champions League and we finished the season on our knees,” the 33-year-old told British media.
“You don’t have time to recover from one season before you have to start a new one.
“Maybe the consequence when you play four years making a huge effort to compete with the top teams … it’s a lot of accumulation and one season there is everything you cannot control. It can happen.”
After finishing in the top four in each of the last four seasons, Spurs were eighth in the Premier League and had exited the FA Cup and Champions League before the season was suspended in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
They will resume their league campaign against fifth-placed Manchester United on June 19.
“We are more or less all fit and this is a big difference. We’ve been quite unlucky in terms of injured players. It affected us a lot. So it’s like a new season that is going to start,” added Lloris.
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and the government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 127,288 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 190,582 Rapid D Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Embassy of Nepal in Spain has said a list of 23 stranded Nepalis, who have applied for repatriation by filling in a form on the embassy's website till June 8, has been forwarded to the authorities concerned in Nepal. The embassy also said, information regarding repatriation flights Read More...
KATHMANDU: The House of Representatives (HoR) has unanimously passed the government’s Constitution (2nd Amendment) Bill, 2077, which seeks to amend Schedule 3 of the Constitution to update the national coat of arms by incorporating Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani in Nepal’s map. This is w Read More...
GENEVA/BRASILIA: Brazil's COVID-19 death toll overtook Britain's on Friday to become the second highest in the world with 41,828 dead, but the World Health Organization said the nation's health system was standing up to the pressure. "The system as such from the data we see is not ove Read More...
KATHMANDU: India has responded to Nepal's move of passing the constitution amendment bill to update the national coat of arms by incorporating Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani in Nepal’s map. Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs of India, Anurag Shrivastav, in response to media Read More...
Kathmandu, June 13 People celebrate the new political map of Nepal. Read More...
Bayern are a win away from title Bavarians score 10th straight league win BERLIN: Leon Goretzka's 86th minute goal gave Bayern Munich a 2-1 victory over visitors Borussia Moenchengladbach on Saturday, meaning they need to win just one of their last three matches to secure the Bundesliga Read More...
Jumla, June 13 The Chief Minister Employment Programme has come into effect in all eight local levels of Jumla. Every local level including one municipality and seven rural municipalities have received budget of Rs 6.4 million each, for the programme. The programme worth Rs 50 million aims at Read More...