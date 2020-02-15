Squad announced

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

KATHMANDU: The Cricket Association of Nepal on Friday announced the national team for the ACC Men’s T20 Eastern Region slated for February 29 to March 6 in Thailand. Gyanendra Malla will lead the side with Dipendra Singh Airee as his deputy.

Spinner Bhuwan Karki and all-rounder Pawan Sarraf returned to the squad, while Kishor Mahato earned the national team call for the first time. Former skipper Paras Khadka, wicketkeeper Binod Bhandari, Md Arif Sheikh, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Abinash Bohara, Kushal Malla, Sushan Bhari and Sundeep Jora are the other players in the 14-member squad. Likewise, the CAN has handed the national team responsibility to Jagat Tamatta after the resignation of Umesh Patwal, while Madhav Kumar Karmacharya (manager), Raman Shiwakoti (video analyst) and Vikram Neupane (physio) are the team officials. Nepal, Bhutan, China, Myanmar, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand will compete in the tournament.

Top two teams will qualify for the Asia T20 Qualifier to be held in Malaysia in August.

