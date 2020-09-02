Stead reappointed New Zealand coach until 2023 World Cup

WELLINGTON: Gary Stead has been reappointed as New Zealand men’s cricket coach until after the next one-day World Cup in India in 2023, the country’s board said on Wednesday.

Stead signed a two-year deal to succeed Mike Hesson in 2018 and has continued to build the side, guiding them to a second successive World Cup final last year.

They are also ranked second in the world test rankings following series wins over England and India.

“It’s an honour and a privilege to be re-appointed,” Stead said in a statement on Wednesday. “I think this group of players is growing as a team.

“I know everyone is feeling very optimistic about our chances in all three formats.”

New Zealand Cricket Chief Executive David White said the reappointment had been the subject of a “robust” review process that involved consultation with the players.

Local media had reported there was some tension between Stead and captain Kane Williamson, which both parties have denied, though the batsman said on Wednesday any differences of opinion were geared around how to improve the team.

“At times we have differences of opinions, I don’t think that’s an unhealthy thing,” Williamson told Radio New Zealand.

“It’s always working towards a similar goal and we both want what’s best for the team, so there’s not a whole heap (to it) really.”