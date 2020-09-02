Stead reappointed New Zealand coach until 2023 World Cup

WELLINGTON: Gary Stead has been reappointed as New Zealand men’s cricket coach until after the next one-day World Cup in India in 2023, the country’s board said on Wednesday.
Stead signed a two-year deal to succeed Mike Hesson in 2018 and has continued to build the side, guiding them to a second successive World Cup final last year.
They are also ranked second in the world test rankings following series wins over England and India.
“It’s an honour and a privilege to be re-appointed,” Stead said in a statement on Wednesday. “I think this group of players is growing as a team.
“I know everyone is feeling very optimistic about our chances in all three formats.”
New Zealand Cricket Chief Executive David White said the reappointment had been the subject of a “robust” review process that involved consultation with the players.
Local media had reported there was some tension between Stead and captain Kane Williamson, which both parties have denied, though the batsman said on Wednesday any differences of opinion were geared around how to improve the team.
“At times we have differences of opinions, I don’t think that’s an unhealthy thing,” Williamson told Radio New Zealand.
“It’s always working towards a similar goal and we both want what’s best for the team, so there’s not a whole heap (to it) really.”
NEW YORK: Japan's Naomi Osaka showed no signs of discomfort from the injury that forced her to miss a final on Saturday but the former US Open champion had to dig deep to beat compatriot Misaki Doi 6-2 5-7 6-2 in her opener at Flushing Meadows. A left hamstring injury had forced Osaka to with Read More...
SIRAHA: A man from Siraha who had contracted the coronavirus infection passed away on Monday night in Dharan. The 55-year-old man of Mirchaiyya Municipality-6 in died during course of treatment at Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences. According to the Health Office, Siraha, he die Read More...
Restricted vote for new LDP leader expected on Sept 14 Suga wins backing of top LDP party factions - reports Young MPs had pushed for wider party vote New leader will replace Abe, who resigned Friday, as PM Markets favour, factoring in Suga win TOKYO: Japan's chief government sp Read More...
KATHMANDU: The government has decided to allow a high-profile team to climb mountains in the autumn season though the foreign tourists have been restricted to visit the Himalayan nation due to COVID-19 pandemic. A meeting of the council of ministers held on Sunday took a decision to allow a chart Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Health Ministry on Tuesday reported 1069 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. Nepal’s Covid-19 tally as such stands at 40,529. Of the infected, 34 are females while 725 are males. The new infections were confirmed after testing 12,088 specimens through P Read More...
KATHMANDU: Kathmandu valley on Tuesday reported 481 fresh cases of coronavirus infection- yet another a record-high in terms of number of cases reported on a single day. Close to 400 infections were detected in Kathmandu alone. As many as 393 cases, highest so far, were reported in Kathmandu in t Read More...
KATHMANDU: Eleven more patients diagnosed with coronavirus infection have succumbed to the disease, confirmed the Ministry of Health and Population, at its regular media briefing, on Tuesday. Among the deceased today is a four year old girl from Mahottari, the health ministry stated. Likewise, a Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 1 People perform rituals at Hanumandhoka during Upaku, a procession in remembrance of the deceased beloved ones, on the first day of Indrajatra on Tuesday. Read More...