Stokes overtakes Holder to become top-ranked test all-rounder

LONDON: England vice-captain Ben Stokes’ match-winning performance in the second test against West Indies hoisted him above Windies skipper Jason Holder to become the top-ranked all-rounder in the game’s longest format, the International Cricket Council said on Tuesday.
Stokes followed up his 176 in the first innings with an unbeaten 78 in the second and also picked up three wickets in the contest to pull off a series-levelling win on Monday, earning the player-of-the-match award.
The 29-year-old overtook Holder in the latest rankings to become the first England player to reach the top spot since Andrew Flintoff in May 2006.
His moving average of 497 rating points, the highest of any test all-rounder since South Africa great Jacques Kallis racked up 517 in April 2008, ended Holder’s 18-month reign at the top.
Stokes also climbed to a career-best third position among test batsmen, behind India’s Virat Kohli and Australia’s top-ranked Steve Smith.
Meanwhile, Stokes played down injury concerns ahead of the third test at Manchester starting on Friday, after he did not finish an over when bowling late on Monday.
“I felt very old this test match. The body started to feel really stiff,” Stokes told the BBC. “I asked Broady (Stuart Broad) and he said ‘Just stop’.
“I had the same thing against Pakistan three or four years ago and I didn’t want to take the risk. For once, I’ve made the sensible call and listened to my body.”
DAMAULI: With the monsoon at its peak, floods and landslips triggered by continuous incessant rainfall since Saturday have caused massive havoc across the nation. Vehicular movement along the Dumre-Besisahar road section has been obstructed due to landslides at Ranibas in Bhanu Municipality-9 Read More...
DHADING: Dhading district has been affected by landslides following incessant rainfall for the last few days, also putting the area at the risk of a probable flood. Due to landslides across several points along the Prithvi Highway, road sections have been swept away disrupting vehicular movement, Read More...
Kathmandu, July 20 Hours of continuous downpour has led to flooding of Bagmati River in Kathmandu. The river found its way into Teku area, among other places, as rainfall persisted through the day on Monday. Read More...
TURIN: Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice, the first a penalty awarded for handball, to give Juventus a 2-1 win over Lazio which put them on the brink of a ninth successive Serie A title on Monday. Ronaldo broke the deadlock in the 51st minute, his 50th Serie A goal, and added a second afte Read More...
BHAKTAPUR, JULY 20 The Hanumante River and other smaller rivers swollen by torrential rainfall for the past two days have inundated many residential areas in Bhaktapur Municipality and Surya Binayak Municipality. Flood in the Hanumante river submerged settlements in wards 1, 3 and 4 in Bha Read More...
Kathmandu, July 20 Co-chair of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Pushpa Kamal Dahal today told some of the Standing Committee members, who were formerly associated with the erstwhile CPN-Maoist Centre, that he would not accept people's multi-party ideology championed by the erstwhile CPN-UML Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 20 Pashupati Area Development Trust has said it is prepared to allow devotees to visit Pashupatinath temple in the Nepali month of Shrawan. The temple has been closed since the government announced the nationwide lockdown in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus since March 2 Read More...