Stokes will be brilliant as England captain, says Broad

Ben Stokes would have no trouble stepping into the role of England captain if Joe Root were to miss the first test of their three-match series against West Indies, fast bowler Stuart Broad said on Sunday.
England skipper Root has said he could miss the series opener, scheduled for July 8, if it clashes with the birth of his second child and Broad, 34, believes the side would still be in good hands, with vice-captain Stokes well-equipped to take the reins.
“Stokes will be fine. The toughest part of the job is off the field, lots of extra meetings and planning, which he won’t have to get involved in,” Broad told reporters in a virtual news conference.
“He has a great cricket brain, he has grown and matured over the last few years so captaining one game will be easy. There won’t be much pressure as he’s not being judged over a long period of time. I have no doubts he will be brilliant.”
The three tests will be played in bio-secure venues without fans in attendance as part of protocols to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Broad says he has spoken to sports psychologists to learn ways of dealing with the challenges of playing in empty stadiums.
“It will be a mental test… I’ve just got to make sure to train my brain not to get into a negative mindset,” Broad, who has claimed 485 test wickets, said.
“…There might be times when the minds of players drift but we need to make sure we are as engaged as possible.”
England are considering joining West Indies in an anti-racism protest in the wake of the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis.
Broad says it is important to educate people on matters of racial equality.
“It’s been good to open the conversation with everyone. People can admit that maybe their views were different in the past. It’s now about moving forward,” he added.
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 215,839 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 296,766 Rapid Diagn Read More...
KATHMANDU: With the market crawling towards normalcy with the easing of lockdown restrictions, Nepalaya Publications has decided to release the pending stock of books for the readers. The Publications, through a statement released today, declared that they have decided to resume launching o Read More...
LAMJUNG: Locusts, which are capable of destroying crops in matter of no time, have been spotted in a large number in Lamjung, on Sunday. According to the District Agriculture Knowledge Center, the insects have been spotted by local farmers in Sundar Bazaar and Singdi in the district. The conce Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepali folk-rock band Mongolian Heart has released a lockdown version of Timi Lai Dekhera. The song, penned and composed by singer Yogeshwar Amatya and the band’s vocalist Raju Lama, was released on June 27 on YouTube. The video captures vocalist Raju Lama, guitarists Boby Lama and Read More...
DHANGADHI: In an attempt to control the locust 'invasion', the Sudurpashim Province has decided to provide monetary valuation in exchange of locusts. According to the Provincial Ministry of Land Management, Agriculture and Cooperatives, Nrs 25 will be provided in exchange of one kilogram of locus Read More...
KATHMANDU: On June 26, K-pop's BLACKPINK released their pre-single How You Like That and the music video for the same. Alongside the four-piece group also released their official Twitter account. And on June 30, Twitter will host BLACKPINK Live Comeback Party as a #TwitterBlueroom Q&A sessi Read More...
Kathmandu, June 29 Even as they struggle to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, countries today are staring at another crisis—of biomedical and plastic waste. Single-use plastics used to make personal protective equipment, face masks, shoe covers and goggles for doctors and healthcare workers are co Read More...
RAUTAHAT: Two municipalities in the district have been indefinitely sealed off after the coronavirus infection was detected at the community level. A meeting of the district security committee addressed by the Chief district official, Basudev Ghimire, in wake of the community level transmission o Read More...