Students’ donation

DAMAULI: The students of Parasar College in Byas Municipality of Tanahun have donated Rs 110,000 to Dhurmus-Suntali Foundation for the construction of Gautam Buddha International Cricket Stadium in Chitwan.

A group of seven teachers and 21 students, led by convener Dev Sunar, handed over the amount to the founding member of the Foundation Kunjana Ghimire.

The students of BBA third year raised the funds to help the Foundation in its noble cause.

