Sudurpashchim enter semis

Sunsari, January 12

Sudurpashchim Province defeated Gandaki Province by nine wickets and advanced to the semi-finals of the Manmohan Memorial National One-Day Cricket Tournament here at the Inaruwa grounds today.

With their second straight victory in Group D, Sudurpashchim accumulated four points to join Group A winners Tribhuvan Army Club, Group B toppers Nepal Police Club and Group C champions Province-3 in last four.

Gandaki and Malaysia Selection-XI — who will face each other on Monday — were eliminated from Group D.

Electing to bat first in the 47-over-a-side match, Gandaki were bowled out for a paltry 64 runs in 23.3 overs after Binod Lama ran riot with the ball, while Sudurpashchim raced to 67-1 with 220 balls to spare. Kishore Mahato, who scored 17 off 19 balls hitting four boundaries, was the lone Gandaki batsman to contribute in double figures.

Lama destroyed Gandaki innings and returned with the magnificent figures of 7-14 in 9.3 overs, while Sher Malla grabbed two wickets and Bikram Thagunna claimed one. Lama was later named the man of the match.

In reply, Sudurpashchim opener Gajendra Bohora struck seven boundaries on his way to top scoring in the match with 31-ball 34 before being caught by Bipin Khatri off Deepesh Khatri.

After the fall of Gajendra Bohora with 41 runs on the board, another opener Khadak Bohara and Arun Airee took the team home with an unbeaten 26-run partnership.

