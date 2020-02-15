Suraj Dura of Tanahun wins first prize for open running competition

Madan Wagle

TANAHUN: Suraj Dura of the Indian Army won the 17th Late Rotarian Sachin Memorial Open Running Competition organised by Rotaract Club of Damauli, Tanahun today.

Dura, 28, who hails from Shishaghat of Byas Municipality-6 in the district participated in the sport while on leave from duty.

Dura, who serves in 7/8 Gurkha Rifles of the Indian Army, surpassed 39 participants and completed the race in three minutes and 47 seconds.

Likewise, second finisher Anil Majakoti (23), who serves as a private in Shree No. 3 Jungdal Battalion based in Bhanu completed the race in 34 minutes and 18 seconds. Majakoti, a resident of Bhanu Municipality-12, had won the 16th edition of the race.

Likewise, Pramish Gurung, an XI grader at Adikavi Bhanubhakta Campus, Damauli, won the third position after completing the race in 35 minutes and 23 seconds.

On the occasion, Dev Kumar Shrestha, central member of the Federation of Nepalese Chamber of Commerce and Industries awarded the cash prize of Rs 9,017, Rs 6,017 and 4,017 to the winner, second finisher and third finisher respectively, along with medals and letters of appreciation.

Similarly, in the women’s category, Karuna Shrestha, an XII grader at Satyavati Secondary School, Damauli was awarded the cash prize of Rs 1,517 for winning the race.

According to President of the Rotaract Club of Damauli, Manoj Raut, the route of the nine-kilometre open running competition started from Ansan Chowk and passed through Ghansikuwa, Baldiko Pul, Talghari and Musekhola.

The Club has been organising the race in memory of its general secretary Sachin Kumar Shrestha who died in a road accident on the way to Kolkata, India, in 2003.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook