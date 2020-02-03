SXG claim title

Himalayan News Service

LALITPUR: St Xavier’s Godavari won the title of the eighth Fr Starr Memorial Invitational Primary-level Girls’ Seven-a-side Football Tournament here on Saturday.

SXG ‘Blue’ defeated St Xavier’s Jawalakhel 3-2 on penalties after both the teams failed to score in regulation period.

A total of eight teams took part in the one-day tournament organised by St Xavier’s School, Godavari in memory of Father Allan B Starr, SJ, the former superior of the school.

A version of this article appears in print on February 03, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

