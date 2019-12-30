TAC advance to semis

Khagendra Prasad Ghimire

Dhankuta, December 29

Tribhuvan Army Club defeated Barahakshetra Football Club of Sunsari 10-0 in the Martyr Ridamahang-Ramalihang Aathpahariya first Women’s Gold Cup Football Tournament here at the local Tundihel grounds on Sunday.

The TAC players dominated the show throughout the 80 minutes of the match with Sharmila Thapa Magar scoring five goals alone to send the departmental side into semi-finals.

Thapa Magar opened the scoring in the sixth minute and added another three minutes later. Sapana Gurung made it 3-0 in the 16th minute before Bimala Chaudhary struck twice in the 23rd and 24th minute.

Thapa Magar then completed her hat-trick in the 25th minute as the TAC extended the lead to 6-0 going into the half time.

Rashmi Ghising scored TAC’s seventh goal in the 46th minute before Thapa netted her fourth and fifth goals in the 66th and 67th minutes.

Puja Rana completed the rout with the team’s 10th goal in the 71st minute. Thapa Magar was named the player of the match.

On Monday, Nepal Police Club will play against Basah Rising Club of Udaypur. Nepal APF Club made it to the semi-finals on Saturday after they thrashed Morang Football Team 11-0 riding on five goals from national team striker Sabitra Bhandari in the inaugural match yesterday.

Along with the trophies, top two teams of the tournament, organised by Kirat Aathpahariya Samaj Nepal, will receive Rs 200,000 and Rs 100,000 respectively.

A version of this article appears in print on December 30, 2019 of The Himalayan Times.

