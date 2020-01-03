TAC hammer Rautahat in semis

Khagendra prasad ghimire

Dhankuta, January 2

Tribhuvan Army Club thrashed Rautahat Football Club 6-0 and advanced to the final of the Martyr Ridamahang-Ramalihang Aathpahariya first Women’s Gold Cup here at the local Tundikhel grounds today.

Sharmila Thapa Magar scored a brace, while Rashmi Ghising, Sapana Lama, Bimala Chaudhary and Indira Rai netted one each for the departmental side.

Thapa Magar opened the scoring in the second minute before Rashmi Ghising doubled the tally in the third minute following a pass from Puja Rana Magar.

Thapa Magar made it 3-0 with her second goal of the match in the 23rd minute, while Sapana Lama added one in the 34th minute. TAC added two more goals in the second half for a comprehensive win. Bimala Chaudhary headed home on a corner kick from Indira Rai in the 44th minute before the latter converted a free kick into goal in the 77th minute to complete the rout.

TAC’s Bimala Chaudhary was named the player of the match. TAC will now play against Nepal APF Club in the final match on Friday. A total of eight teams took part in the event organised by Kirat Aathpahariya Samaj Nepal. Top two teams will receive Rs 200,000 and Rs 100,000 respectively.

A version of this article appears in print on January 03, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

