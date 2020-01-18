TAC, New Diamond, APF record victories

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, January 17

Tribhuvan Army Club, Nepal APF Club and New Diamond Sports Club recorded victories in the inauguration day matches of the fifth RBB- NVA National Club Volleyball Championship here at the National Sports Council covered hall today.

In the men’s section, TAC defeated RG Group 3-0 in the Pool A match, while APF beat Bulbule Rara Club 3-1 in Group B. TAC registered a 25-9, 25-16, 25-9 victory, while APF came from a set down to record 23-25, 25-13, 25-20, 25-28 win.

In women’s section, New Diamond eked out a 3-2 victory against Nepal Police Club in Group A match. NPC won 17-25 in the first set before New Diamond levelled the scores with a 25-18 win in the second set. NPC restored the lead with a 25-23 victory in the third set, while New Diamond bounced back strongly to win the last two sets 25-18 and 15-11 respectively to complete a thrilling victory.

A total of 28 teams — 11 in men’s section and seven in women’s category — are taking part in the eight-day tournament organised by Nepal Volleyball Association under the sponsorship of Rashtriya Banijya Bank.

Earlier, Minister for Youth and Sports Jagat Bahadur Sunar inaugurated the tournament.

Out of the total prize money of Rs 870,000, the top three teams in both sections will receive Rs 200,000, Rs 100,000 and Rs 50,000 respectively.

Likewise, the players of the tournament will get Rs 25,000 each, while the best libero, server, blocker, lifter, spiker and coach will receive Rs 10,000 apiece.

A version of this article appears in print on January 18, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

