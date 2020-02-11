TAC reclaim top spot with a win over BBC

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Tribhuvan Army Club (TAC) defeated Brigade Boys Club (3-0) at ANFA Complex Ground and reclaimed top spot of the ongoing Qatar Airways Martyr’s Memorial ‘A’ Division League, on Tuesday.

With this victory, TAC accumulated 28 points and lead the 14-team table on a superior goal difference to San Miguel Machhindra Youth Club.

In another fixture today, Ruslan Three Star Club (TSC) beat New Road Team (NRT) 1-0 at the ANFA Complex Ground in Satdobata, of Lalitpur, and moved to the fourth position in the league.

TAC and Machhindra Youth Club will lock their horns for the title decider at the Dashrath Stadium on Saturday.

