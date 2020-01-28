TAC reclaim top spot with narrow victory over JYC

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Skipper Bharat Khawas scored a solitary goal as Tribhuvan Army Club (TAC) reclaimed the top spot in the Martyr’s Memorial ‘A” Division League standings following a 1-0 victory over Jawalakhel Youth Club (JYC0 at Dashrath Stadium, in Kathmandu, on Tuesday.

With this victory, TAC lead the 14-team table on 20 points. Likewise, in another fixture today, Saraswati Youth Club (SYC) secured a nail bitting 4-3 victory at the ANFA Complex Ground in Satdobato, Lalitpur.

After securing a maiden win, SYC sit in the bottom of the table on 4 points.

