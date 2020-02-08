Tamang wins it for Three Star against Sankata

Himalayan News Service

Lalitpur, February 7

Ananta Tamang scored the solitary goal as Ruslan Three Star Club defeated Sankata Club 1-0 in the Qatar Airways Martyrs Memorial A Division League here at the ANFA Complex grounds today.

After a goalless first half, Tamang produced the moment of brilliance in the 61st minute when he slotted home from the crowded d-box after collecting the ball that came his way taking a deflection to a Sankata defender. Tamang was later adjudged the Kelme man of the match.

With their sixth win in 11 matches, Three Star moved to third place with 20 points, one more than defending champions NOC Manang Marshyangdi Club, who have one match in hand. Sankata remained at the eighth position after being tied on 15 points with New Road Team and Prabhu Jawalakhel Youth Club.

With two rounds to go, Tribhuvan Army Club are at the top of the table with 26 points, while San Miguel Machhindra Club are second with 25.

Earlier, Sanjog Rai came close to scoring for Three Star in the 12th minute but he headed wide, while Ajayi martins did the same for Sankata five minutes later. Fed by Amit Tamang, Dipesh Ale Magar muffed up a chance for Sankata in the 25th minute and Three Star’s Ashok Khawas hit above the bar from inside the box two minutes later.

Three Star almost broke the deadlock at the stroke of half an hour but Lalrammawia headed wide on a sublime cross from Khawas.

Sankata midfielder Laxman Ruchal missed the target with a long-range attempt in the 38th minute before his Three Star counterpart Bikram Lama rescued his side from going down with a goalline clearance in Martins’ goal-bound header in the 42nd minute.

After the break, Three Star goalkeeper Gullaume Yves Priso Njanga denied Messouke Etiegnie Oloumou in the 49th minute, while Lalrammawia of Three Star missed another header three minutes later. Lalrammawia and Mikchhen Tamang also muffed up chances in the 53rd and 54th minutes as Three Star pushed hard for the goal.

Mikchhen Tamang came close in the 60th minute but this time he was denied by Sankata goalkeeper Binay Shrestha before Ananta Tamang finally broke the deadlock a minute later.

Sankata created a chance to level the scores in the 79th minute but Dipesh Ale Magar could not give the finishing touch, while Mikchhen Tamang missed a sitter as he somehow managed to put the ball out from close range.

Three Star goalkeeper Njanga ensured his team’s victory with a fine save to deny Sankata’s Tika Raj Gurung in the injury time.

In another match, skipper Bharat Shah netted the solitary goal as Nepal Police Club beat Brigade Boys Club 1-0.

Shah headed home following a corner from Nir Kumar Rai in the 29th minute. The victory took NPC to fifth position with 17 points, while BBC are at the 10th position with eight points.

Brigade Boys created a couple of opportunities in the first half but Tajudeen Adekunle Busaki missed the target in the 13th minute, while Ritik Kumar Khadka’s attempt was saved by NPC goalkeeper Roshan Khadka in the 24th minute. Khadka rescued his side in the fourth minute of the injury time with a brilliant save to deny Anjal Maharjan. Tej Tamang of NPC was named the Kelme man of the match.

