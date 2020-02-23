Tashi Dong clinches golf trophy

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, February 22

Tashi Dong won the first edition title of the Carlsberg Golf Series here at the Gokarna Golf Club today.

Dong, the former national football team member, accumulated 44 points to bag the nett section trophy.

Played under stableford ¾ handicap format, the twohandicap amateur golfer Dong carded seven birdies and faced a bogey on his way to playing six-under gross.

Dawa J Sherpa came second with 36 points.

Tashi Tshiring bagged the gross section trophy with 41 points after he carded six birdies and sank an eagle.

Tshiring was also eligible to take the nett section runner-up trophy but he chose the gross category trophy under one-player-one-trophy rule. Madhav Simkhada was runner-up with 28 points. With six birdies under his belt, Tshiring also won the most birdies award.

Tej Rai lifted the senior section trophy with 36 points, while Brig Gen Dilip Rayamajhi came second with 35 points. Aarti Rana won the women’s section title on count back after she was tied on 29 points with Devasri Rana.

Aarti Rana scored 16 points on the back nine, while Devasri had 13. KC Gurung won the closest-to-thepin award, while Nirabh Koirala bagged the longest drive trophy.

The overall champions will be decided after three editions. Top 10 in nett section and five in gross category will earn points in all three editions and the players with highest points will win the Carlsberg Golf Series titles.

A total of 87 golfers took part in the first edition of the series organised by Gorkha Brewery Pvt Ltd. Deputy Managing Director of Gorkha Brewery Surendra Silwal, Marketing Manager Rojan Amatya, Channel Marketing Manager Sanjeev Bartaula and President of Gokarna Golf Club Suhrid Ghimire handed over the prizes to the winners.

