Team off to India

KATHMANDU: The 20-member CMG Club team on Wednesday left for India to participate in the sixth International Veteran Football Championship to be held in Guwahati from Thursday.

Balgopal Maharjan will lead the side that includes Rakesh Shrestha, Raj Kumar KC, Jibesh Pandey, Raju Singh Maharjan, Sanoj Shrestha, Saroj Thapa, Sanjay Rana Magar, Pradeep Maharjan, Naresh Shrestha, Sujit KC, Bijay Shrestha, Pandav Khati, Deepak Lama, Chhannu Ram Chaudhary, Narendra Limbu, Bhupendra Limbu and Santosh Basnet.

Coach Rajesh Manandhar and team manager Jay Krishna Shrestha accompanied the players to India.

