Team off to Jakarta

KATHMANDU: A six-member Nepali tennis team on Friday left for Indonesia to participate in the ITF Junior Davis Cup and Fed Cup to be held in Jakarta from February 22-29.

Nihal Jung Bahadur Thapa, Prasiddha Moktan and Nischal Kayastha will take part in the Davis Cup, while Rayana Shah, Isha Shree Shah and Sirista Rai participate in the Fed Cup tournament, informed Nepal Tennis Association Secretary Pravin Devkota.

Coach Krishna Raj Ghale, who is in Indonesia for the ITF World Junior Tennis Championship, will join the players in Jakarta.

