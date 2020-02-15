Team off to Jakarta

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

KATHMANDU: A seven-member team on Friday left for Indonesia to participate in the ITF World Junior Tennis Championship slated for February 17-22 in Jakarta. Aarav Samrat Hada, Aki Juben Rawat, Pranav Manandhar, Shubhangi Laxmi Shah, Aja Regmi and Eva Adhikari will represent Nepal in the under-14 championship.

Coach Krishna Raj Ghale accompanied the players to Indonesia.

Nepal Tennis Association President Jyoti Rana and General Secretary Manohar Das Mool bade farewell to the team on Friday.

A version of this article appears in print on February 15, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

