CHITWAN: Temple Tiger Hotel run by the Temple Tiger Group of Companies is organising a social golf tournament at the CG Golf Retreat next month.

Around 40 golfers are expected to take part in the Temple Tiger Golf Tournament slated for February 1, informed the organisers at a press meet on Wednesday.

“We are organising the tournament with the aim of promoting tourism through sports,” said Temple Tiger Group of Companies Executive President Basanta Raj Chaudhary.

“Thirty three golfers have already registered their names for the tournament and we are expecting some more,” he added.

