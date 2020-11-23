Ten-man Arsenal hold on for goalless draw at Leeds

LEEDS: Ten-man Arsenal hung on for a 0-0 draw at Leeds United in the Premier League after their winger Nicolas Pepe was sent off in the 51st minute on Sunday.
VAR officials spotted that Pepe had headbutted Ezgjan Alioski and referee Anthony Taylor took a quick look at the monitor before brandishing the red card.
Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds had been the better side even before the sending off with striker Patrick Bamford twice forcing Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno into action.
Leno did well again to keep out a fierce drive from Stuart Dallas and then substitute Rodrigo crashed a shot against the bar from the edge of the area.
Arsenal, who are without a goal from open play in almost eight hours of football, nearly grabbed a winner, against the run of play, when Hector Bellerin put Bukayo Saka through on goal but he was unable to round Leeds keeper Illan Meslier.
Leeds struck the woodwork twice in the latter stages with Bamford heading against the post and Raphinha also striking the upright deep in stoppage time.
Bielsa was left to rue his team’s failure to find the net despite all their pressure and efforts on goal.
“We are frustrated as we could have won the game. We tried to create danger in different ways, through the wings, long distance and in a smaller sense through balls through the middle. In these three ways we were able to create danger but not able to convert,” said the Argentine.
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta reluctantly agreed the draw was an acceptable result for his team, given they played almost half the game a man down.
“It is a point. I am never happy with a draw but considering the circumstance it is one we take and move on,” he said.
Asked about Pepe’s dismissal, Arteta had a blunt answer: “It is unacceptable. Unacceptable. At this level you cannot do it.”
The Gunners are 11th on 13 points from nine games after their first draw of the season with Leeds 14th on 11.
KATHMANDU: Babu Sherpa won the title of the Social Golf Tournament here at the Gokarna Golf Club on Saturday. Played under stroke play full handicap format, Sherpa finished first with the score of three-under 69. Ang Dendi Sherpa was runner-up with two-under 70. A total of 24 golfers took Read More...
SAPTARI: A wild elephant died due to electrocution in Paremara, Kanchanrup Municipality-5 of Saptari district. According to Chief of the Koshi Tappu Wildlife Reserve Office Chandra Shekhar Chaudhary, "The elephant could have got electrocuted after coming in contact with an electricity pole." The Read More...
GAZA: Palestinian militants fired a rocket into Israel, drawing Israeli air strikes in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli military said on Sunday. There were no casualties reported on either side of the border. Israeli police said the Gaza rocket fired on Saturday night damaged a factory in the southern c Read More...
BAJURA: Three sisters from Bajura district that had been left in the lurch after the death of their father have been provided with financial and material support. The girls’ mother abandoned them soon after her husband’s passing away. People from within and outside the country have com Read More...
ZURICH: A World Health Organization (WHO) special COVID-19 envoy predicted a third wave of the pandemic in Europe in early 2021, if governments repeat what he said was a failure to do what was needed to prevent the second wave of infections. "They missed building up the necessary infrastructu Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Sunday reported 1,669 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 220,308. In the last 24 hours, 957 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley of which 773 are from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktap Read More...
KATHMANDU: Sixteen more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-tally has now advanced to 1,321. 1,669 fresh coronavirus cases as reported today took the nationwide coronavirus case count to 220,308. Over 1.3 million deaths from the disease have been r Read More...
GAIGHAT: An explosive device went off at the help desk area of the Tapli Municipality office in Udayapur at 1.30 am on Sunday. The explosion damaged the administrative office, accountant's office and deputy chair's office. The equipment in the offices such as computer, printers, cabinets, sofas w Read More...